COLLINS, James Lance (John). Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe, on August 29th 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Thelma, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Glennis and Grant, Lance and Louise, Maree, and the late Chris. Cherished Poppa and Great Poppa. Forever in our hearts. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Possum Bourne Level 4 Hospital for their loving care and attention. A private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020