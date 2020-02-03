Home

IRONSIDE, James Kennedy (Ken). On Saturday 1 February 2020, Ken died at Hospice Waikato with his wife Colleen holding his hand. Dearly beloved husband and sweetheart of Colleen for 48 years. A service to remember Ken's life will be held at Gail's of Tamahere Chapel, 28 Devine Road, Tamahere, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 5 February 2020. A donation to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. https://www. hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate-online All communications to Colleen, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ. James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. 3216
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
