James Joseph (Jim) GALLAGHER

James Joseph (Jim) GALLAGHER In Memoriam
GALLAGHER, James Joseph (Jim). On September 04, 2019 Born October 15, 1937 In Loving Memory of the amazing Life and Legacy of Jim, whose First Anniversary occurs today, 4 September 2020. Dearly missed and always remembered by his wife Tina. Cherished and Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Elaine and Graham, Annie-Marie, Bernadette and Bernard, Owen, Cuchullain and Casey. Wonderful Granddad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph. Gentle Great Granddad of Beatrix. We celebrate and treasure your memory today Jim. We miss you, your stories, and your laughter so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
