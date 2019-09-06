|
GALLAGHER, James Joseph (Jim). Passed away peacefully on 4 September 2019. Much loved husband of Tina. Loved father and father-in- law of Elaine and Graham, Annie-Marie, Bernadette and Bernard, Owen, Cuchullain and Casey. Grandad of Wynona, Finn, and James Joseph. Great Grandad of Beatrix. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Thursday 12 September at 11.00am, to be followed by the burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019