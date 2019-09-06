Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for James GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph (Jim) GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
James Joseph (Jim) GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, James Joseph (Jim). Passed away peacefully on 4 September 2019. Much loved husband of Tina. Loved father and father-in- law of Elaine and Graham, Annie-Marie, Bernadette and Bernard, Owen, Cuchullain and Casey. Grandad of Wynona, Finn, and James Joseph. Great Grandad of Beatrix. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Telford Avenue, Balmoral on Thursday 12 September at 11.00am, to be followed by the burial at Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.