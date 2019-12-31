|
|
|
CUNNEEN, James Joseph. Suffered a heart attack and passed away suddenly in Blacktown Hospital ICU, Sydney. (Formerly of Hamilton, NZ) Died December 28, 2019, aged 60 years. Dearly loved third son of Olive and the late Pat. Loved brother and brother- in- law of Noel and Kay, Paul and Belinda, Anne and Owen, Denise and Charlie. Awesome and eagerly involved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. James, you played a huge role in our close and loving family. We treasured you so much and you will be sorely missed. You will live on always in our hearts, thoughts, conversations. Funeral arrangements later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019