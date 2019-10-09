|
CROWLE, James Joseph. On 8 October 2019. Cherished husband of Joy for 62 years. Much loved father and father in law of Mark and Karen, Dean and Denise, Shane and Lara. Loving Grandad of Joshua, Natasha, Mackenzie, Jared and Cassidy. "Forever loved and remembered." Requiem Mass for James will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, entrance 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, on Friday 11 October at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Cancer Society PO Box 1724 Shortland St Auckland 1140 or these may be left at the Church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019