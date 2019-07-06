|
MEAD, James Hilton"Jim". On 4th July peacefully at Rhoda Read Hospital, aged 88 yrs. Treasured and much loved father and father in law of Gail and Grant, Jimmy and Linda, Maryanne and George, Carol and Darryl,Peter and Shuli. Beloved grandfather of Natalie, Brenton and Brie, James and Charmaine, Laura and True, Steven and Rose. Ayla Oli and Nathan. Loving Great grandfather of Tait, Brinley and Luseta. Your battle has ended, your work on earth is done Dad. Rest easy. Funeral service will be held in at 11am Monday 8th in the Battle Heights lounge at the Te Aroha racecourse. Communications to Simplicity funeral services Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019