BASSETT, James Henry (Jim). Born March 10, 1937. Passed away on November 25, 2019. Jim passed away peacefully in the presence of family at St Andrews Village Glendowie. Much loved husband of his Brenda (deceased) and treasured father and friend of Neil and Bea, Donna and Deborah. Special Grandad and Grala of Nicholas and Victoria, Phillipa and Rachael, Nathaniel, Samuel and Daniel. Loved Great Grandad of Roman and Amelia. A service to farewell Jim will be held at Purewa Cemetery and Cremetorium 100 102 St Johns Rd Meadowbank Thursday 28th November 11.30am. Communications to Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 25731, St Helliers
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019