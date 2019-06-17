|
FORREST, James Hardie (Jim). A true legend of a Funeral Director. On 13th June 2019 very peacefully at Jane Winstone Home aged 83 years. Adored husband and best friend of Jenny. Very dearly loved Dad and friend and Father- in-law to Kim and Cliff Posner, Jimmy and Mel. Much loved and adored Grandad of Cameron, Christina, Katie; Demi Mae and her little brother due in 8 weeks. Much loved step dad of Belinda and Pip and very much loved Poppa Jim of Keelan and Kayleigh, Jayden and Grace. 'To be born a Gentleman is a privilege, to die a Gentleman is an honour.' Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Jim's wonderful life in the Chapel he designed and built, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 1.30pm. All messages C/- Forrest Family, P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
