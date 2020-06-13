|
MAYO, James Grahame (Grahame). Passed away May 30, 2020 peacefully at home in Te Aroha, aged 90 years. Most dearly loved husband of Robyn, father of Roberta and Guy. Step-dad of Martyn, Anthony, Natalie, Jeanette, and Sherry and their partners. Pop Grahame of 22 grandchildren, and Great Pop of 8 great grandchildren. More treasured than he will ever know. To honour Grahame's wishes a cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020