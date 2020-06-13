Home

James Grahame (Grahame) MAYO

James Grahame (Grahame) MAYO Notice
MAYO, James Grahame (Grahame). Passed away May 30, 2020 peacefully at home in Te Aroha, aged 90 years. Most dearly loved husband of Robyn, father of Roberta and Guy. Step-dad of Martyn, Anthony, Natalie, Jeanette, and Sherry and their partners. Pop Grahame of 22 grandchildren, and Great Pop of 8 great grandchildren. More treasured than he will ever know. To honour Grahame's wishes a cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
