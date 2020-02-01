|
HALL, James Gordon (Gordon). Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynne and more recent partner Vivienne. Loved father and father-in-law to Kris and Len, Michael, Pete and Michelle, Joe and Justine, and Paul and Muff. Loved grandfather of Caroline, Marcel (Charlie), Sarah, Ollie, Will and Emma, Lily and Ava, George and Toby. Great-grandfather to Jackson, Carlos, Harper, Sophia and Lucas. Thank you to the staff at Auckland Hospital. All communications to P. O. Box 9094, Newmarket Auckland, 1049.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020