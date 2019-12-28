Home

James Gladstone (Jim) PAYNE

James Gladstone (Jim) PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, James Gladstone (Jim). Peacefully at home at Ardvar, Scotland, on Wednesday 25 December 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Vestey), a much loved father of Nicky (McArthur), Michael, Philippa (Shirley Beavan), father-in-law of Sophie, loving grandfather to his ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren and brother to the late Gillian Goodwin (Wellington, New Zealand). Private burial at Ardvar. A thanksgiving service will be held in Lochinver in March. Date TBA. Jim had numerous connections in New Zealand including grandsons James, Harry and Sam McArthur (Christchurch and London) nephews Jeremy, Hamish and Ralph Goodwin, and numerous great nephews and nieces located throughout the country.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
