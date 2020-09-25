Home

KENNEDY, James Francis (Jimmy). Born Tipperary, Ireland 13 October 1945, passed away peacefully in Auckland, 22 September 2020, aged 74. Father of Angela and grandfather to Georgia and Ruby (Australia). Loved son of Celia and Patrick Kennedy both deceased, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Patrick (deceased) and Barbara, Gerry and Alison, Mary and Al, Kathy and Ron, Helen and Roger and Kevin and Beverly (UK). Cherished uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Private cremation followed by internment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Communciations to [email protected] May the road rise up to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. Rest in Peace Jimmy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
