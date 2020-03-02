Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James LOBET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Eugene LOBET


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Eugene LOBET Notice
LOBET James Eugene. Ser. No 0487 Cpl. G.A.O. A. RSA. NZ. Born Rochefort France 3 September 1932 - Ganagobie Aircraft co designer / builder / pilot. Passed away Tokoroa hospital on 18 February 2020 after a short illness. Survived by his brother William Lobet (Nimes, France). Beloved husband of Helena, loved stepfather of Paul, Mark, Phil and Anthony (Australia). Thanks to Tokoroa Hospital staff for James's care. A private service has been held. 'Souvenir pour toujours' Communication to Blomfield-Lobet, 24 Esk Crescent, Tokoroa 3420.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -