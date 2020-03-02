|
|
|
LOBET James Eugene. Ser. No 0487 Cpl. G.A.O. A. RSA. NZ. Born Rochefort France 3 September 1932 - Ganagobie Aircraft co designer / builder / pilot. Passed away Tokoroa hospital on 18 February 2020 after a short illness. Survived by his brother William Lobet (Nimes, France). Beloved husband of Helena, loved stepfather of Paul, Mark, Phil and Anthony (Australia). Thanks to Tokoroa Hospital staff for James's care. A private service has been held. 'Souvenir pour toujours' Communication to Blomfield-Lobet, 24 Esk Crescent, Tokoroa 3420.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020