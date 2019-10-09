Home

Dr James Ernest (Jim) WOODBRIDGE

Dr James Ernest (Jim) WOODBRIDGE Notice
WOODBRIDGE, Dr James Ernest (Jim). On 27 August 2019, passed away peacefully in Yakima, Washington, USA, aged 89 years. Treasured husband of Joan and father of Michael, David, Susan and James. Father-in-law of Leigh, Charles, Fiona and Michelle. Loved Grandad of Scott, Celia, Oliver, Nick, Georgia, Christian, Natasha, Sophie, Alexandra, Matthew, Michael, Connor and Ryan. Loved Great Grandad of Lucian, Bowie, Lucia, Milo, Basil, Eden, Elodie and Archie. At Jim's request there will be no service. All communications to Jim's family, via [email protected] or 3811 Eastview Drive, Yakima, WA 98902, USA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
