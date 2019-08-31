Home

James Edward (Jim) BAIRD

James Edward (Jim) BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, James Edward (Jim). Born 2 April 1939, peacefully passed away in his sleep on 20 August 2019, with dog, Ted, by his side. Borneo, Malaya and Vietnam Veteran, Vintage car lover, and beloved father. Survived by Patricia, Candy, Charlene, Jane and Ted. In accordance to Jim's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Jim will be held at the Papakura R.S.A., 40 Elliot Street, Papakura, on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.