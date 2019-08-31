|
BAIRD, James Edward (Jim). Born 2 April 1939, peacefully passed away in his sleep on 20 August 2019, with dog, Ted, by his side. Borneo, Malaya and Vietnam Veteran, Vintage car lover, and beloved father. Survived by Patricia, Candy, Charlene, Jane and Ted. In accordance to Jim's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Jim will be held at the Papakura R.S.A., 40 Elliot Street, Papakura, on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019