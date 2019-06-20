Home

James Dominic Anthony (Jim) EDMONDS

EDMONDS, James Dominic (Jim). On 17 June 2019, aged 88 years at Waitakere Hospital, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Isabelle, loved and respected father and father in law of Steven and Lisa, Leigh and Paddy, Dimity, Michael and Leila, Darren and Jay, Chris and Yoko, and the late Mark. Loved granddad to 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A cherished friend to many young and old. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 22 June at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 20 to June 21, 2019
