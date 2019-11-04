Home

DAVIES, James (Jim). On 31 October 2019 at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen (late). Loved father of Lloyd and Janice, Gwynyth and Greg, Jennifer and Richard and Stephen and Noelann. Loved Granddad to Michelle, Alicia, Lloyd, Chloe, Gray, Rhonda, Wade, Justine and Andrew. Treasured Great Granddad to his 6 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 184 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga on Friday 8 November 2019 at 2.00 pm. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, P.O.Box 47693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
