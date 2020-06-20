Home

GUNESH, James Dajee (Jamie). Of Newmarket, Ohope and Rotorua. Our beautiful brave Jamie died on 20th May 2020 in the loving presence of Liz, his mum and Kerryn, his partner. In keeping with his wishes, he returned to his Rotorua home where he was farewelled by a small group of friends and family, with tears, laughter and poetry, before a private cremation. Born on 16th July 1980, Jamie loved people, music, wit and humour. Memories of his friends and stories from the past, especially from his beloved Newmarket, kept him company on long days and dark nights. Thank you for sharing your reminiscences. He recently got to dance on the beach and have "the happiest day of my life". "You don't get the dark without the light" All communications c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
