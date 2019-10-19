Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James COLLINS

Add a Memory
James COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, James. James (Jim) passed away peacefully on 17th October 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Alice; loved father of Christine and father in-law of Warren; much loved Grandad of Jenna, Sarah and Chloe and their husbands Chris, Dan and Rob, and great grandchildren Oliver and Lucy. Always in our hearts. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses on ward 68 at Auckland Hospital for all your care and support of James. A private funeral will be held. All communications to "The Drinkwater Family" 17A Korau Road, Greenlane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.