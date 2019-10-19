|
COLLINS, James. James (Jim) passed away peacefully on 17th October 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Alice; loved father of Christine and father in-law of Warren; much loved Grandad of Jenna, Sarah and Chloe and their husbands Chris, Dan and Rob, and great grandchildren Oliver and Lucy. Always in our hearts. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses on ward 68 at Auckland Hospital for all your care and support of James. A private funeral will be held. All communications to "The Drinkwater Family" 17A Korau Road, Greenlane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019