CLOUT, James (Jim). In Loving Memory of Jim Born November 20, 1935. Passed away on April 29, 2020 at Hilda Ross Village Hamilton. Loved Husband of Janice (deceased). Fantastic Dad to Bryan Graeme and Joanne. Wonderful father In law to Sarah Sophia and Justin. Cherished Grandad to Paul John Jessica Cameron and Ben. We will miss your smiling face and never ending fishing and football stories. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Hilda Ross for taking such good care of Jim. Rest In Peace Jim
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020
