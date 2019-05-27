|
|
|
GOODGER, James Cameron (Ted, Jim). Peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019, at Golden Pond Private Hospital Whakatane, in his 80th year. Loved partner of Rachel. Former husband of Ann. Loved father of Neil and Sharyn, Brett and Laureen, Cherie and Phil. Granddad to Rachel, Alice, Grace, Mitchell, Holly, Madison and Cameron. A celebration of Ted's / Jim's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday 28th May, in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice EBOP, PO Box 275, Whakatane, 3120 or left at the chapel. Thanks to Whakatane Hospital Medical Ward and Golden Pond staff. Communications please to the Goodger family, C/-PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
