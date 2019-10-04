|
THOMPSON, James Bruce. Passed away on the 3rd October 2019 at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by his family. Beloved son of the late Bruce and Jean Thompson, dearly loved brother of Eleanor, Laurel and Graeme and their families, adored father to Karen, Shane, Tyler and Gary and cherished Pop and Poppa to their families. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Tuesday 8th October at 10:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019