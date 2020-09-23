Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
James (Jim) BRIGHAM

James (Jim) BRIGHAM Notice
BRIGHAM, James (Jim). Passed away at Auckland City Hospital after a brief illness on Monday 21 September 2020, aged 81. Beloved husband of Val, loving father to Leanne and Rochelle, father-in-law to Greg and Greg, wonderful Grandad to Zoe, Tyler, Teagan and Robbie. Forever in our hearts, he will be sadly missed. We would like to thank the staff from ward 63 for their amazing care and attention. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 28 September at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
