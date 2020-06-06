Home

James (Jim) BINGHAM

James (Jim) BINGHAM Notice
BINGHAM, James (Jim). Passed away on June 1st, 2020 in his 91st year at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Pat, adored father of Glenda, Joycelyn, Trevor and Patsy, much loved Poppa of his eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and beloved brother of Josephine O'Hearn. At James' request, a private service has already been held and a celebration of his life will take place with details to be notified at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
