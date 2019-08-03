|
|
|
DARRAH, James Benney (Jim). 15 May 1932 - 31 July 2019. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital, after a short illness. Much loved Dad, Father-In- Law, Pop and Great-Grandad of Lisa and Ian Handcock, Karen and Mark Saunders, and their families. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at St George the Martyr Anglican Church, 600 Mackay Street, Thames, on Monday 5th August at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to: 0273256095, PO Box 313, Thames 3540.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019