TIBBS, James Benjamin (Ben). On 1st December 2019 in his 70th year. Loved oldest son of Jim and Shirley, loved brother and brother in law of Pam and Chris McPhee and Mark and Gene Tibbs (Nelson). Loved uncle of Andrew, Fiona, Ellen, Sarah and great uncle of their respective children. At Ben's request a private service has been held. Our special thanks to Dove Hospice, Glendowie and the Oncology team at Auckland Hospital. All communications to Pam McPhee, 18 Kendall Road, Kerikeri 0230.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019