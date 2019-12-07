Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James TIBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Benjamin (Ben) TIBBS

Add a Memory
James Benjamin (Ben) TIBBS Notice
TIBBS, James Benjamin (Ben). On 1st December 2019 in his 70th year. Loved oldest son of Jim and Shirley, loved brother and brother in law of Pam and Chris McPhee and Mark and Gene Tibbs (Nelson). Loved uncle of Andrew, Fiona, Ellen, Sarah and great uncle of their respective children. At Ben's request a private service has been held. Our special thanks to Dove Hospice, Glendowie and the Oncology team at Auckland Hospital. All communications to Pam McPhee, 18 Kendall Road, Kerikeri 0230.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -