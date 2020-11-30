|
|
|
Mc GREGOR, James Bartrum (Jim). Passed away peacefully on 28th November 2020. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (Bette) nee Newton, father and father in law to Wendy and Simon, Robert and Lisa, Peter and Carol. Doting Poppa and Great Poppa. A huge thanks for the wonderful care from everyone at Te Awa. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Te Awa Lifecare Village, 1866 Cambridge Road, Cambridge on Wednesday 2nd December at 2pm Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020