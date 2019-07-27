|
MCPHERSON, James Barry (Barry). On 25th July, 2019. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 78 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Liz, Waylon and Shelley, and Scott. Loved Grandad to his 6 grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law. A service for Barry will be held at St. Marks Presbyterian Church, Bridge Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 30th July, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by an interment at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ PO Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019