SUTTON, James Arnold (Jim). On 26th April 2020 peacefully at Wanaka in his 80th Year, formerly of Point Chevalier, Auckland. Much loved husband of Ann, loved Father and Friend of Maria, Stephen and Therese, Hebe and Warren, and Shane. Loving Grand Dad of his 9 grand children and he will be missed by Toby. Privately Cremated. Due to the current situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ensom Funeral Services 161 Barbarich Drive, Stonefields, Auckland 1072. 09 5246765
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020