CARVER, James Anthony. Passed away at home in Wanganui on the 3rd February 2020 aged 77 years. Much loved friend and husband of Prue. Loved father of Gina, Derek, Ted, Tasha, and Bridgit, father-in-law to Pascal, Erin, and Pete. Adored Wikees to Sophie, Ella, Jack, Henry, Reagan, Isla, Will, Georgie, and Hugo. Family and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate James' life in the Wanganui Collegiate School Chapel, Liverpool Street, Wanganui on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.30am to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020