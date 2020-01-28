|
THOMSON, James Andrew (Jim). On 25 January 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janetta. Treasured and loved step-father of Maureen and Philip Harrington, Jim and Donna Wilson, Kathy and Bruce Smith, and Margaret Prichard. Dearest Poppa to 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Your sense of humour, kindness and stories will be sadly missed. Rest in peace dear Jim. Grateful thanks for the wonderful care at Household 6, Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village. A complete service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31 January at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020