CROMIE, James Alfred (Jim). 1061360 WWII RAF/RNZAF Malaya Singapore Pacific Europe Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2020 at Evelyn Page Hospital, Orewa; Aged 98 years. Loved husband of Erica and his late wife Germania (of Belgium). Loved father and father-in-law of Patricia and Francis, and Brian (all of Belgium) and loved step father of Marie and Michael, Audrey and Lynn. Much loved Gramps and "Jimmy" of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren in both Belgium and New Zealand. Thanks for the special care Jim received from all the staff at Evelyn Page. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020