Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
James Alexander (Jim) TELFER

James Alexander (Jim) TELFER Notice
TELFER, James Alexander (Jim). Peacefully at home with his family on Saturday 9th May. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Libby for 25 years. Loved father of Rob, Steve and the late Christine. Loving Pop to his five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Sheryl and the late Archie and Adele. A private family burial has taken place, and a memorial will be held at a later date. All communications to The Telfer Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
