|
|
|
MCLEOD, James Alexander. NZ4625 Serving Brother of St John Passed away peacefully on 6th May 2019, aged 95. Loved husband of the late Nola (Wright), much loved father and father in law of Glenys and Jim Kaye (USA), Murray and Cheryl (Sydney) and Diane Kilworth (Tauranga). Loved Papa to Greg, Leanne, Jodi, Michael, Steven and Great Papa to Ryan, Liam, Joel, Bobbi, Betty and baby Oliver. Special Uncle to Barbara. A service to commemorate Jim's life will be held at Mount RSA on Friday, 10th May at 10:30am. All messages to the McLeod family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More