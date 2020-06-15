|
GIBSON, James Alexander (Sandy). On 12 June 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Jos, loved father and father-in-law of Jen and Marcel, Gill and Matt, Peter and Claire. Adored poppa of Lucy and Lily. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barb and John. A service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Crematorium St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday June 19 at 2.oopm. In lieu of flowers donations to Centre for Brain Research at University of Auckland: Donations can be made by direct debit to 02 0159 0414 088 00 Ref: CBR Parkinson's would be appreciated. All communications to the Gibson family c/p o Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020