MURRAY, James Alexander Barrie (Jim). Died peacefully at home after a short illness, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Maureen for 51 years. Adored dad of Sarah, Craig, Robert and the late Sonia. Loved father-in-law of Wayne, Maricel and Diana. Special Grandad to Jack, Maggie, Rupert and Leyten. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Friday 9th August at 11.00am at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. All correspondence to the Murray family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019