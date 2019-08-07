Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alexander Barrie (Jim) MURRAY

Add a Memory
James Alexander Barrie (Jim) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, James Alexander Barrie (Jim). Died peacefully at home after a short illness, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Maureen for 51 years. Adored dad of Sarah, Craig, Robert and the late Sonia. Loved father-in-law of Wayne, Maricel and Diana. Special Grandad to Jack, Maggie, Rupert and Leyten. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Friday 9th August at 11.00am at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi, Hamilton. All correspondence to the Murray family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.