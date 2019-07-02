|
BAXTER, James Alex (Jim). Passed away peacefully on the afternoon of 27 June 2019. Loved partner of Adrienne and former husband of Noelene. Beloved father of Clayton, Erica and Rachael and loving grandfather of Jacob, Erica-Kathleen, Maria, Patricia, and Jessica and great grandfather of Keri, Liah and Maake. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 5 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019