Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for James BAXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alex (Jim) BAXTER

Add a Memory
James Alex (Jim) BAXTER Notice
BAXTER, James Alex (Jim). Passed away peacefully on the afternoon of 27 June 2019. Loved partner of Adrienne and former husband of Noelene. Beloved father of Clayton, Erica and Rachael and loving grandfather of Jacob, Erica-Kathleen, Maria, Patricia, and Jessica and great grandfather of Keri, Liah and Maake. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 5 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.