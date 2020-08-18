Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for James MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert (Jim) MITCHELL


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Albert (Jim) MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL, James Albert (Jim). Born July 12, 1929. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Much loved dad of Jim, Michele (Shelley), Joanne (Jo), and Andrew. Proud Pookee/Poppa Jim of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Treasured friend of Nicola, Maru, and Isaac. Due to Covid restrictions a private service for Jim will be held and a memorial service will follow. All communications to the "Mitchell" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -