MITCHELL, James Albert (Jim). Born July 12, 1929. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Much loved dad of Jim, Michele (Shelley), Joanne (Jo), and Andrew. Proud Pookee/Poppa Jim of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Treasured friend of Nicola, Maru, and Isaac. Due to Covid restrictions a private service for Jim will be held and a memorial service will follow. All communications to the "Mitchell" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020