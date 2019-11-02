|
RYDER, James Alan (Jimmy). Born July 18, 1931. Passed away on October 25, 2019. Jimmy passed away peacefully at the Moana House rest home on Friday. Loved grandad and son-in-law of Adam and Chris (UK). Thank you to all the staff at Thames and Moana House hospital units for their wonderful care and compassion. Sail the seas in Heaven we love you and you will be greatly missed. The Worboys and Hannah families. A get together will be on 9 November 2019 at Jimmy's home, 122a Mayfair Avenue, Whangamata. All contact to Rob Worboys 02108106496.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019