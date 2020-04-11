Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for James PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan PEARSON

Add a Memory
James Alan PEARSON Notice
PEARSON, James Alan. Peacefully passed away on 3 April 2020 at home, aged 80. Dearly loved Husband of Faye. Loved Father of Alan (Arana), Sandra (Sandy) and Greg (Gregory). Father in law of Christine, Jonathan and Natalie. Much loved Grandfather of Alanah, Rachel, Natasha, Brodie and Zed. Loved Great Grandfather of Blake, Korban and Indie. A private cremation has taken place due to the lockdown. A Memorial Service to celebrate James life will be held at a date yet to be confirmed. "You will be missed" All communications to The Pearson Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -