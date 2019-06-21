|
|
|
BUNCUGA, Jakov. Passed away peacefully at home on the 18 June 2019 aged 79 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Antica. Loved father of John, Steve and Antony. Father-in-law to Stephanie, Natasha and Brenda. A much loved Dida to Fern, Amy, James, Holly, Willow, Jasmin and Luka. Treasured brother to Blaga. You will be dearly missed by all but never forgotten. May you be at peace in heaven with your parents, brother and sister and baby. Your legacy will be remembered and your witt will never be forgotten. Pauanui, your Jelsa will always be cherished as your happy place. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Anthony Catholic Church, 20 Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge on Monday 24 June at 11.00 am. Pocivao u Miru Bozjem
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More