DALGETY, Jake Neil. Taken far too soon on the 15th August 2020, in Hamilton. Special Father to his 2 beautiful children. Loved Son of Mary and Neil and Brother to Joshua,Te Awa, Tukawhena, Linae, Quintin and Kaeden. Much loved by his Aunties, Uncles and Cousins. A service to celebrate Jakes Life will be held at Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive,Te Rapa, Hamilton on Tuesday 18th August at 1.00pm. Haere atu rā e tama ki ōu mātua, ki ōu tūpuna e tatari ana i a koe. Haere atu rā i runga i te aroha, i te rangimārie. Okioki atu rā.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020