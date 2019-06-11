Home

Jagdish Chandra (Jack) PARMESHWAR

Jagdish Chandra (Jack) PARMESHWAR Notice
PARMESHWAR, Jagdish Chandra (Jack). Passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Cascades on 9 June 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loved father and father-in- law of David and Leah. A service for Jack will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 13 June 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. The family would like to thank all the staff at Cascades for their care and support over the past 3 years. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242 or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Parmeshwar family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
