Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Coatesville Settlers Hall
4 Mahoenui Valley Road
Coatesville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jade CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jade Gerrard Joseph (Jay) CURRIE

Add a Memory
Jade Gerrard Joseph (Jay) CURRIE Notice
CURRIE, Jade Gerrard Joseph (Jay). Passed away in his 44th year on October the 2nd, 2020 Cherished husband of Shelly, loved son of the late Chrissy, brother and brother in law of Susie and Steve, Nicola and Greg, Julia and Marty. Uncle of Mitchel, Blair, Cameron, McKenzie and Hollie. Forever in our hearts, A service to celebrate Jay's life will be held on Thursday the 8th of October at 11 am at the Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Road, Coatesville followed by refreshments at Hallertau Restaurant, 1171 Coatesville/Riverhead Highway. Should current level 2 COVID restrictions still apply please RSVP to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jade's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -