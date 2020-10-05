|
CURRIE, Jade Gerrard Joseph (Jay). Passed away in his 44th year on October the 2nd, 2020 Cherished husband of Shelly, loved son of the late Chrissy, brother and brother in law of Susie and Steve, Nicola and Greg, Julia and Marty. Uncle of Mitchel, Blair, Cameron, McKenzie and Hollie. Forever in our hearts, A service to celebrate Jay's life will be held on Thursday the 8th of October at 11 am at the Coatesville Settlers Hall, 4 Mahoenui Valley Road, Coatesville followed by refreshments at Hallertau Restaurant, 1171 Coatesville/Riverhead Highway. Should current level 2 COVID restrictions still apply please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2020