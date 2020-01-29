|
MATTISON, Jacqueline Rose (Jackie). On 24 January 2020, peacefully in Blenheim, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, David, Dan and Kirsty. Gran of Lauren, Hannah; Emma, Caitlin; Stephanie, Jennifer and a loved sister of Evelyn. Her quick wit and ready humour will be missed. Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Jackie's request a private cremation has been held. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020