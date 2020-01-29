Home

Jacqueline Rose (Jackie) MATTISON

Jacqueline Rose (Jackie) MATTISON Notice
MATTISON, Jacqueline Rose (Jackie). On 24 January 2020, peacefully in Blenheim, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, David, Dan and Kirsty. Gran of Lauren, Hannah; Emma, Caitlin; Stephanie, Jennifer and a loved sister of Evelyn. Her quick wit and ready humour will be missed. Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www. cloudybayfunerals.co.nz At Jackie's request a private cremation has been held. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
