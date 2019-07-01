|
BLUETT, Jacqueline Parehuia. 2 August 1950 - 29 June 2019. Pare passed away peacefully at home with friends and family after battling a year long illness. Daughter of John (Boy) Taipari Bluett and Whakaipo Naomi Bluett (nee McRoberts). Mother to John, Ivan and Dallas Cole. Mother in law to Nicole, Casey and Misty. Nanny to Kaia, Mia, Naera, Ali, Mahana, Ryan, Tane, Tiaki, Jack and Toihau. Loved sister of John, Maxine, June, Nella, Naomi, James and Mark. Cherished Aunty Pol to all her nephews and nieces. Pare will lie in state at Te Whare o Toroa Marae (Wairaka) from 11am on Sunday 30 June until her funeral on Tuesday 2 July 2019. Her funeral service will begin at 10am at Wairaka Marae after which she will be laid to rest at Opihi Whanaungakore Urupa, Whakatane. E te mareikura, haere atu I runga I nga tai tapokopoko paniwhaniwha o Ruamano e haruru ake ra ki Te Paepae ki Aotea. E moe, e moe, e okioki.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019