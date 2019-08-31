Home

Jacqueline Monica HAGUE

Jacqueline Monica HAGUE Notice
HAGUE, Jacqueline Monica (n?e McCoy). 15 April 1927 - 16 August 2019 A long walkabout lived in many places, not short of real danger, yet more full of great adventure, curiosity, wonder and engagement. As soft-hearted as she was clear-eyed, and as brave and strong as she was kind and loving. Her forebears would be proud of her whilst we, her family and descendants, most surely are. A tiny woman who was never small in life, nor ever will be, in our hearts and memories. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
