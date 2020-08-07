Home

Service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tauhoa (Victoria) Hall
More Obituaries for Jacqueline STEBBINGS
Jacqueline Marie (nee Munkowits) (Jacqui formerly Robertson) STEBBINGS

Jacqueline Marie (nee Munkowits) (Jacqui formerly Robertson) STEBBINGS Notice
STEBBINGS, Jacqueline Marie (Jacqui formerly Robertson) (nee Munkowits). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 4 August 2020. Loved wife of Gary, mother of Glen (deceased) and Maria Gibson. Step-mum to Clayne and Heath and grandmother to all of our children. Jacqui will be missed by her family and friends for her mischievous humour, warmth,  generosity and spirituality. Rest in peace.  Service will be held at the Tauhoa (Victoria) Hall on Tuesday 11 August at 11am. Any donations would be gratefully received by Alzheimers NZ at www.alzheimers.org.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
