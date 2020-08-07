|
STEBBINGS, Jacqueline Marie (Jacqui formerly Robertson) (nee Munkowits). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 4 August 2020. Loved wife of Gary, mother of Glen (deceased) and Maria Gibson. Step-mum to Clayne and Heath and grandmother to all of our children. Jacqui will be missed by her family and friends for her mischievous humour, warmth, generosity and spirituality. Rest in peace. Service will be held at the Tauhoa (Victoria) Hall on Tuesday 11 August at 11am. Any donations would be gratefully received by Alzheimers NZ at www.alzheimers.org.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020