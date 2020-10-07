Home

Jacqueline Iris (Brodie) CORRY

Jacqueline Iris (Brodie) CORRY Notice
CORRY, Jacqueline Iris (nee Brodie). Passed away on October 05, 2020 at North Shore Hospital after a short illness, aged 76yrs. Greatly loved wife of Norman, sister of Trisha, brothers in law Colin, Ron, Robert, nephews Steven, Anthony, nieces Janine, husband Geoff and Jane, husband Martin, all great nieces Samantha, Gabrielle, Poppy, Lexi and great nephews Parker and Gunner and the triplets and extended family in NZ and Australia. Her wishes were for private cremation and a convivial gathering of family and friends later to be announced. Her bright and outgoing presence will be lovingly remembered. She wished donations in lieu of flowers to go to Auckland City Mission.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
